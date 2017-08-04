Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 8/04/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High 78. NW @ 10-20.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 50. Winds light & variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy w/light rain. High 74. E/SE @ 5-10.

Sunday: P/Cldy w/rain in the morning. High 74.

Monday: P/Cldy. High 76.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 75. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 49. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 92 and the low was 64. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 110 in 1918. The Record Low for this date was 38 in 1978.