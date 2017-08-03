Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 8/03/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms ending this morning. High 78. NW @ 10-20.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 50. NW @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 78. NW @ 10-15.

Saturday: P/Cldy to cldy w/shwrs. High 76.

Sunday: P/Cldy w/scattered shwrs. High 74.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 86. Our Low this morning was 64. We received .27” (inch) of rain this morning Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 87 and the low was 65. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 107 in 1930. The Record Low for this date was 42 in 1907.