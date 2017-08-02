Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 8/02/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High 88. Variable breeze @ 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/isolated shwrs. Low 64. SE @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High 76. NW @ 10-20.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 78.

Saturday: Mo. Cldy w/scattered shwrs. High 76. .

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 86. Our Low this morning was 59. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 83 and the low was 64. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 103 in 1930. The Record Low for this date was 42 in 1907.