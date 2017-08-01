Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 8/01/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High 86. Variable breeze @ 5-10.

Tonight: P/Cldy w/isolated shwrs late. Low 65. S @ 10-15.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms late. High 87. S @ 10-15.

Thursday: Scatt. Morning showers & thunderstorms. High 78.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 78.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 84. Our Low this morning 56. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 84 and the low was 64. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 102 in 1897. The Record Low for this date was 42 in 1898.