Skyscan Forecast for Atlantic & the area, from the NWS: 8/6/17

Weather

Early this morning: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 61. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly Sunny w/ 20 % chance of showers before 1pm. High near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: A 50% chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday’s High in Atlantic was 68. Our Low through 6-a.m. today was 53. We received .1” of rain over the past 24-hours. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 80 and the low was 63. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 105 in 1930. The Record Low for this date was 46 in 1974 & 1997.