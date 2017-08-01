Skid loader fatal accident in Fremont County

News

An accident involving a skid loader resulted in the death of a man Tuesday afternoon, in Fremont County. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified at around 2:30-p.m., a single-vehicle accident involving a skid loader near the intersection of 370th Ave and 200th Street, which is near Farragut.

Deputies determined 56-year old Timothy Henry Shirley, of Thurman, was operating a John Deere 333D Compact Track Loader, removing trees from a ditch located southwest of the intersection on 370th Ave. The skid loader overturned coming to rest with its cab facing down, near the bottom of the ditch.

Upon arrival of rescue personnel, they found Shirley deceased inside the enclosed cab of the loader. An exact cause of death is unknown at this time. Deputies are awaiting results of an autopsy. The skid loader was not damaged. A safety lab belt was in use, however seat belts were not in use.

Farragut Fire and Rescue, Shenandoah Fire and Rescue and the Fremont County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with the call.