SHELBY VAN MEER-LAFRENIERE, 56, of Linden (Svcs. 8/15/17)

Obituaries

SHELBY VAN MEER LAFRENIERE, 56, of Linden, died Monday, July 31st, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Memorial services for SHELBY VAN MEER LAFRENIERE will be held August 15th at 10-a.m., at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora.

Burial of cremains will be at a later date.

SHELBY VAN MEER LAFRENIERE is survived by:

Her daughter – Kristin LaFreniere, of Panora.

Her sons – Michael Van Meer (& fiance’ Brandy), of Altoona, and Shane Van Meer, of Ft. Dodge.

Her mother – Gay Norton, of Linden.

Her twin sister – Shelly Van Meer, of New York.

Her sister – Brenda Rupp, of Michigan.

Her brothers – Victor Van Meer, of Lomimore, and Vincent Van Meer, of Linden.

Her step-sisters: Laura Norton, of Linden, and Ellen Norton, of Panora.

Her step-brother: Richard Norton, of Jefferson.

and her grandmother from Michigan.