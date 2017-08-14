Shelby County Resident Sentenced for Receipt of Child Pornography

News

A Shelby County man was sentenced last Friday to 10-years in prison for receipt of child pornography. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 22-year old Colton James Klein, of Harlan, must also serve ten years of supervised release following his incarceration.

Klein pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on March 16, 2017, based on information developed by a multi-jurisdiction law enforcement investigation beginning in August of 2015. The investigation showed that Klein was using several Facebook accounts, along with other social media sites, to obtain sexually explicit images of minor females. After obtaining the images, Klein distributed some of the images to others linked to his social media networks.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Red Oak Iowa Police Department, La Vista Nebraska Police Department, Olathe Kansas Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.