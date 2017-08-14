Rollover accident in Union County, Saturday afternoon

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says no serious injuries were reported following a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Authorities say 17-year old Jensen Marie Carson, of Orient, was traveling east on 195th Street at around 1:05-p.m., when a deer ran in front of the 1993 Buick Skylark she was driving. Carson lost control of the car, causing it to enter the ditch on the south side of the road. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its wheels, facing east. The teen complained of possible pain and/or injury, but was not transported to the hospital.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.