Reynolds says ‘Iowa nice’ incompatible with ‘racial bigotry’

News

Governor Kim Reynolds says “words matter” and she rejects the kind of “racist bigotry” on display this past weekend in Virginia. “It’s unacceptable. It can’t be tolerated,” Reynolds says. “There is absolutely no place for the hatred we saw on display there.”

Reynolds made the comments during her weekly news conference Tuesday morning — a few hours BEFORE President Trump made his latest remarks about Charlottesville. Reynolds told Iowa reporters she was not aware of any white nationalist groups planning to have rallies in Iowa. Reynolds says Iowans should be “proud” of the state’s role in advancing civil rights. “And we have got to come together and really fight for what unites us,” Reynolds says.

The “fabric” of Iowa is stitched together with kindness rather than hatred, according to Reynolds. “I think we’re known for ‘Iowa nice,'” Reynolds says. “We are humble, caring people. I see that in communities all across the state. As Iowans, I think that’s part of our very core. We step up. We help.”

This past Friday night’s torch-lit rally by white supremacists was staged on the University of Virginia campus. Iowa State University’s interim president and the president of the University of Northern Iowa wrote messages for incoming students and those who work on their campuses. Both denounced bigotry and both pledged vigilance should some group consider Ames or Cedar Falls for something similar to what happened this past weekend in Virginia.

(Radio Iowa)