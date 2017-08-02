Reminder: Cass County Dems still accepting items for school supply drive

News

A reminder: The Cass County Democratic Party is holding their 6th Annual School Supply Drive. School supplies collected will be divided among the three county school districts to serve those children who are in the most need.

Supplies can be taken to the Cass County Democratic Party’s booth at AtlanticFest on August 12th. You can also drop off supplies at Democratic Party Chair Sherry Toelle’s home, located at 10 East 13th Street in Atlantic until the start of the school year (August 23rd). Needed supplies include everything from backpacks to pencils and pens to notebooks to personal supplies such as facial tissue.

Toelle says “We want to provide the children of Cass County with needed school supplies that they might not otherwise be able to afford. This is part of our Democratic mission–to serve those in the community who need our help.” She added, “Later in the year we will also be sponsoring a Food Drive and perhaps a winter clothing drive.”

Toelle stressed that “While the Democratic Party is sponsoring this drive, it is open to all members of the community. It is a non-partisan event for our children.”