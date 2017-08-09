Red Oak man arrested on drug and traffic charges in Fremont County

News

A traffic stop Tuesday night in Fremont County resulted in the arrest of a Montgomery County man. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports the Fremont County K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 59. An occupant of the vehicle, 23-year old Diego Miguel Juaquin, of Red Oak, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance/2nd offense, and other, traffic offenses. He was brought to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center and held on a $1,000 bond.