Red Oak man arrested Friday on weapon, drug & other charges

News

Police in Red Oak arrested a man early this (Friday) morning on weapon, drug and other charges. 37-year old Luke Daniel Rinehart, of Red Oak, was taken into custody at around 12:10-a.m. in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violating the conditions of a Protection Order. His bond was set at $2,000.