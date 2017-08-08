Proposed improvements of the I-29/480/W. Broadway interchange to be discussed 8/15

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Aug. 8, 2017 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 15th, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed improvements of the I-29/I-480/West Broadway interchange area in Council Bluffs, from just north of the Union Pacific Railroad crossing to just south of the 25th Street interchange, as well as to gather feedback from the public regarding the completed environmental documentation, alternative(s), and impacts for the proposed improvements. The area also includes the I-29 and I-480 system interchange. A meeting to discuss specific right of way acquisition will be held later this year.

All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing at the Council Bluffs Interstate Program Office in the Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., Suite 750, in Council Bluffs. The hearing will be conducted utilizing a combined open forum and formal format. Iowa DOT staff will be available to informally discuss the proposed improvements between 5 and 6 p.m. and following the formal presentation until 7 p.m.

A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session. There will be a three-minute limit per speaker during the question-and-answer session. Persons wishing to make a formal presentation will need to note that at the time of registration. Oral and written statements will be accepted during the open forum and the formal sessions.

The proposed project will impact two publicly owned recreational properties. Dodge Riverside Golf Course located at 421 Harrah’s Boulevard and Westwood Park, located at 1200 South 35th St. Those facilities are owned and operated by the city of Council Bluffs.

The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by Aug. 8.

For general information regarding the proposed improvements or public hearing, contact Scott Suhr, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh St., Atlantic, Iowa 50022, phone 712-243-3355 or 800-289-4368, email Scott.Suhr@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects. More information regarding this project will be posted as it becomes available at: councilbluffsinterstate.iowadot.gov.