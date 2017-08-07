Property damage accident in Creston, Friday afternoon

News

The Creston Police Department says no injuries were reported following a collision that caused a total of $11,000, Friday. Vehicles driven by 64-year old Sandra Peterson, of Corning, and 42-year old Carrie Lynn Adamson, of Huxley, collided at the intersection of Townline and Lincoln Streets, at around 2:30-p.m.

Officials say Peterson was traveling east on Townline, while Adamson was traveling south on Lincoln Street. Peterson said she saw a vehicle stopped at the next intersection and someone walking around it. She was watching the other vehicle and entered the intersection against a red light. Peterson’s 2005 GMC Envoy struck Adamson’s 2010 Toyota broadside.

Authorities cited Peterson for Failure to Obey a traffic control device.