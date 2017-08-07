Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report (8/7/17)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous arrests took place over the past few days. Authorities say 18-year old Ross Allen Fisher, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at around 5:15-a.m. today (Monday), for OWI/1st offense. Fisher was taken into custody after a sheriff’s deputy was called to 111 Mormon Bridge (A Casey’s store in Crescent) at around 4:45-a.m., for a report of a man down/unknown problem. While enroute to the scene, the deputy was informed a male subject appeared to be sleeping in a red truck at one of the gas pumps.

The deputy arrived on the scene and walked up to the driver’s side window. He observed a man who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat. The man was startled awake when the deputy tapped on the window. After opening the door, the deputy noticed a strong odor of alcohol. He asked Fisher if he knew where he was, to which he replied he thought he was at the Casey’s store in Treynor.

The Sheriff’s Office reports also, 37-year old Veronica Gonzalez-Carmona, a transient, and a passenger in her car, 35-year old Jimenez A. Giovani, of Corona, NY., were arrested for Possession of narcotics with the intent to deliver. The pair were taken into custody after a deputy stopped the car they were in for speeding on Interstate 80, near Council Bluffs. Carmona was issued a warning for speeding, but during a consent search of the vehicle, authorities found nearly 25 pounds of heroin.

Friday afternoon, Pott. County deputies arrested 31-year old Corey Andrew Stephens, of Oakland, for Attempted Theft in the 5th Degree and Trespassing, after authorities received a call about a prowler near a home in rural Macedonia, off Pioneer Trail. The woman told authorities her brother, Andrew, was on the property looking through windows of the residence.

Friday evening, 39-year old Damyn Carl Stacy, of Oakland, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, after a Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with temporary plates. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, the deputy discovered the passenger (Damyn Stacy), was in possession of a controlled substance (a clear plastic baggie with 4.3 grams of marijuana) and drug paraphernalia (colored glass smoking pipes).