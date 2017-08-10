Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report (8/10/17)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on an assault charge, Wednesday. 40-year old Charles F. Hamlin, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Assault without causing serious injury, in connection with an incident involving a man from LaVista, NE., who was an acquaintance.

The Sheriff’s Office said also, 42-year old Robert Lee Robinson, Jr., of Underwood, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. The warrant was with regard to a Domestic Abuse Assault.

A woman visiting the Pott. County Jail, 34-year old Misty Lee Petterson, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, on a warrant for 5th degree theft. 24-year old Kenzie Marie Annin, of Council Bluffs, was also arrested at the Jail, on a warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card/fraud.

Wednesday evening, a Pott. County Deputy temporarily took into custody 39-year old Nathaniel Niles Sorensen, of Oakland, for Driving While Revoked. Soresen was cited at the scene of a traffic stop and then released. A traffic stop at around 3-a.m. today (Thursday), in Pott. County, resulted in the arrest of 40-year old Aaron Daniel Jerome, of Council Bluffs, for OWI/1st offense.