Pott. County chase ends north of Atlantic, Thursday

News

A pursuit that began in Pottawattamie County, ended on Interstate 80 in Cass County, Thursday evening. The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Logan Lieber was in a marked patrol car at around 6:27-p.m., when he ran a license plate through the computer. The records indicated the owner of the 2007 Volvo was barred from driving. After Lieber drove up next to the car to see if the driver matched the description of the owner, the Deputy conducted a traffic stop.

As he exited his patrol car and was walking up to the Volvo, the vehicle took off on I-80 eastbound at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended when the Deputy executed a PIT maneuver on the Volvo, after the vehicle took exit 57 (Olive Street) and proceeded to head west on I-80. The PIT maneuver worked, and the suspect 23-year old Vinton Minh Nguyen, of Cedar Rapids, was taken into custody.

He faces numerous charges, including: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (a red smoking pipe); Possession of a Controlled Substance (1.8-pounds of marijuana, 54.7 grams of marijuana wax, 1.5 grams of pot in a baggy in containers); Eluding; Driving While Barred; Reckless Driving, and OWI/1st offense. Nyguyen suffered an apparent minor injury during the PIT maneuver, but did not require treatment.

A man from Nebraska was arrested at around 4:30-a.m. today (Friday), on an OWI charge. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy responding to a call about a vehicle on the railroad tracks in the area of Town Lane and Joslin, found the vehicle and driver, 38-year Rosendo Lopez, of Omaha. Lopez consented to a Field Sobriety Test (FST) at the jail, and was placed under arrest on the OWI charge before being turned over to jail staff.

Earlier in the morning, today (Friday), a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags. He noticed the driver, 27-year old Travis D. Cunningham, of Council Bluffs, had an odor of alcohol about him, and bloodshot, watery eyes. Cunningham consented to an FST and Breath Alcohol Content test, which registered .139 percent. Cunningham was issued a warning for the expired tag, and placed under arrest at around 2:40-a.m., for OWI/2nd offense.