Ag/Outdoor

Cass County: Corn $3.12, Beans $9.36

Adair County: Corn $3.09, Beans $9.39

Adams County: Corn $3.09, Beans $9.35

Audubon County: Corn $3.11, Beans $9.38

East Pottawattamie County: Corn $3.15, Beans $9.36

Guthrie County: Corn $3.14, Beans $9.40

Montgomery County: Corn $3.14, Beans $9.38

Shelby County: Corn $3.15, Beans $9.36

Oats $2.33 (always the same in all counties)

(Information from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency offices)