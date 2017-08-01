PAYTON ROSE SHADDEN, of Atlantic (Svcs. 08/04/2017)

Obituaries

PAYTON ROSE SHADDEN, of Atlantic was born and welcomed into Heaven on July 22, 2017 at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Visitation in memory of PAYTON ROSE SHADDEN will be held Friday, August 4th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

PAYTON ROSE SHADDEN is survived by:

Parents: Jen Claussen and Brandon Shadden.

Siblings: Alexander Claussen. Courtney Jennings. Miranda Jennings.