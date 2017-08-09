PATRICIA J. STOKLEY, 65, of Anita (Svcs. 8/11/17)

Obituaries

PATRICIA J. STOKLEY, 65, of Anita, died Monday, Aug. 7th, at home. Memorial services for PATRICIA STOKLEY will be held 6:30-p.m. Friday, Aug. 11th, at the United Methodist Church, in Anita. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with the family is from 5-until 6:30-p.m. Friday, at the United Methodist Church, in Anita.

PATRICIA STOKLEY is survived by:

Her son – James (Michelle) Stokley, of Anita.

and 1 grandchild.