Partial Social Security data of voters accidentally emailed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – The Linn County auditor says the last four digits from thousands of voters’ Social Security numbers accidentally have been emailed to four email addresses. Auditor Joel Miller blamed a computer error by a worker fulfilling a legal request for voter data from the Linn County Republican Party. The mistake occurred Friday morning.

Miller says his staff has reached people at three of the four email addresses. They told his staffers that the emails have been deleted. He says the fourth address could be that of an inactive email account. The state secretary of state’s office has been notified.