Page County man arrested on warrant

News

A Page County man turned himself-in to the Page County Sheriff’s Office this (Thursday) morning. Authorities say 40-year old Jeffrey Wade Bartles, of rural College Springs, arrived at the Sheriff’s Office at around 10:30-a.m. to serve time for a previous sentence. An active warrant had been issued for Bartles from Page County District Court for Violation of Probation (an aggravated Misdemeanor), with bond set at $2000 cash only. Bartles was booked into jail for his sentence and will be held until the bond has been satisfied.