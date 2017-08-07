Operation T-Bone Parade & raffle winners announced

August 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

Officials with the Audubon Chamber of Commerce, today (Monday), released the winners of the Operation T-Bone Days Parade and Raffle. The Parade winners are as follows:

  • Antique Auto (1959 & older): Bryan Olson.
  • Milestone Auto (1960 & newer): Dan Stetzel.
  • Antique Machinery: Dale Sloth.
  • Saddle: Audubon County Saddle Club.
  • Hitch: Audubon State Bank.
  • Jr. Division: The Children’s Nest.
  • Sr. Division – 1st Prize: Audubon ACE Hardware.
  • Sr. Division – 2nd Prize: A.H.S Class of 1982.
  • Good Neighbors: Exira Fire Dept.
  • Grand Champion: Cliff’s Lounge.

And, the Operation T-Bone Raffle Winners were:

Rod MillerGrand Prize of $500 in Beef certificates.

Peggy Smalley – 2nd Prize of $300 in  ”  ”

Mike Hass – 3rd Prize of $200 in ” “.