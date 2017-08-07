Operation T-Bone Parade & raffle winners announced
August 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Officials with the Audubon Chamber of Commerce, today (Monday), released the winners of the Operation T-Bone Days Parade and Raffle. The Parade winners are as follows:
- Antique Auto (1959 & older): Bryan Olson.
- Milestone Auto (1960 & newer): Dan Stetzel.
- Antique Machinery: Dale Sloth.
- Saddle: Audubon County Saddle Club.
- Hitch: Audubon State Bank.
- Jr. Division: The Children’s Nest.
- Sr. Division – 1st Prize: Audubon ACE Hardware.
- Sr. Division – 2nd Prize: A.H.S Class of 1982.
- Good Neighbors: Exira Fire Dept.
- Grand Champion: Cliff’s Lounge.
And, the Operation T-Bone Raffle Winners were:
Rod Miller – Grand Prize of $500 in Beef certificates.
Peggy Smalley – 2nd Prize of $300 in ” ”
Mike Hass – 3rd Prize of $200 in ” “.