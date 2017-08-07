Operation T-Bone Parade & raffle winners announced

News

Officials with the Audubon Chamber of Commerce, today (Monday), released the winners of the Operation T-Bone Days Parade and Raffle. The Parade winners are as follows:

Antique Auto (1959 & older) : Bryan Olson.

: Bryan Olson. Milestone Auto (1960 & newer) : Dan Stetzel.

: Dan Stetzel. Antique Machinery : Dale Sloth.

: Dale Sloth. Saddle : Audubon County Saddle Club.

: Audubon County Saddle Club. Hitch : Audubon State Bank.

: Audubon State Bank. Jr. Division : The Children’s Nest.

: The Children’s Nest. Sr. Division – 1st Prize: Audubon ACE Hardware.

– 1st Prize: Audubon ACE Hardware. Sr. Division – 2nd Prize: A.H.S Class of 1982.

– 2nd Prize: A.H.S Class of 1982. Good Neighbors : Exira Fire Dept.

: Exira Fire Dept. Grand Champion: Cliff’s Lounge.

And, the Operation T-Bone Raffle Winners were:

Rod Miller – Grand Prize of $500 in Beef certificates.

Peggy Smalley – 2nd Prize of $300 in ” ”

Mike Hass – 3rd Prize of $200 in ” “.