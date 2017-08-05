OPAL V. FRISBIE, 97, of Adair (Svcs 8/8/17)

Obituaries

OPAL V. FRISBIE, 97, of Adair, died Friday, August 4th, at the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle. Funeral services for OPAL FRISBIE will be held 10:30-a.m. Tue., Aug. 8th, at the Canby Friends Church, in Canby (IA). Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where visitation with the family is on Monday, from 5-until 7-p.m. ; Memorials may be directed to the Canby Friends Cemetery.

Burial will be in the Canby Friends Cemetery.

OPAL FRISBIE is survived by:

Her sons – Gary Frisbie (& friend Cindy) Frisbie, of Hillsboro, IA., & Delmar (Deborah) Frisbie, of Adair.

Her daughter – Carol (Pat) Mathers, of Butte, NE.

7 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.