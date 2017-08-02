Oklahoma woman injured in a crash on I-29 in Harrison County

News

One person was injured during a single-vehicle accident at around 6-p.m. Tuesday, in Harrison County. The Iowa State Patrol says 73-year old Lynda Bugg, of Crescent, Oklahoma, was traveling south on Interstate 29 at mile marker 78, when for reasons unknown, the 2006 GMC 1500 pickup she was driving, entered the median, re-entered I-29, and went out of control in the southbound lanes. The pickup came to rest on its top in the southbound west lane, facing northbound.

The pickup was hauling a bumper hitch camper that came to rest in the west ditch of I-29, still attached to the pickup. Bugg – who was wearing her seat belt – was transported by Missouri Valley Rescue to the hospital in Missouri Valley.