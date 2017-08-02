Officials seek tough penalties against electronics recycler

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Regulators are seeking tough penalties against a former Sioux City councilman and his electronics recycling company, accusing them of repeatedly violating environmental law. Iowa Natural Resources Department documents say Recycletronics owner Aaron Rochester has wrongfully stored lead-containing glass cathode ray tubes at a Sioux City facility and illegally stored or disposed of the material at five more locations. The department says Rochester hasn’t aid more than $75,000 owed on a state loan used to buy equipment.

The department is asking permission from the state Environmental Protection Commission to turn the case over to the state attorney general’s office, which can seek higher penalties than the department. Rochester says he’s been working with the department to close Recycletronics. The department also says federal regulators have inspected Recycletronics sites in Nebraska.