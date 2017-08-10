November trial for man charged in northwest Iowa stabbing
August 10th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) – A November trial has been scheduled for a northwest Iowa man accused of stabbing a man and punching a woman. Court records say 29-year-old Nicholas Thompson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and related charges. His trial is set to begin Nov. 7.
The records say Thompson repeatedly stabbed the man June 22 at a home in Spirit Lake and punched the woman during the same incident.