Notice of City Elections to take place Nov. 7th, 2017

Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman reports City Elections will take place on November 7th, 2017. NOMINATION PETITIONS FOR A CITY OFFICE MUST NOW BE FILED WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR and not with the city clerks office.

The first day to file papers is August 28th. The last day to file papers is September 21.

The process for filing nomination petitions is as follows:

• Obtain an original nomination petition and candidate’s guide from the county

auditor, city clerk or online from the Iowa Secretary of State ( www.sos.iowa.gov ).

• Obtain the nomination signatures of the required number of eligible electors of

the city or ward, as the case may be (The candidate’s guide lists the number of

signatures required. In Cass County, the number of signatures required is 10 for all

positions except the Atlantic At Large council position for which a minimum of 15

signatures are required.).

A person may sign nomination petitions for more than one candidate for the same

office.

• Attach a notarized affidavit acknowledging the candidate’s eligibility.

• File the petition with the County Auditor prior to 5 p.m. on September 21, 2017.

Each candidate who successfully files a completed nomination petition is assured a place on the ballot.

In Cass County, Iowa the following offices will appear on the ballots for the respective cities on November 7, 2017:

Anita

Three At Large Council seats (4 year terms)

Incumbents: Mark Harris, Wade Jessen and Dennis Zimmerman

Atlantic

Mayor (4 year term)

Incumbent: David Jones

Incumbent: Kathy Somers

Incumbent: Richard Casady

Incumbent: Gerald Brink

Incumbent: Jolene Smith and Mary Strong

Cumberland