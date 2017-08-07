Notice of City Elections to take place Nov. 7th, 2017
August 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman reports City Elections will take place on November 7th, 2017. NOMINATION PETITIONS FOR A CITY OFFICE MUST NOW BE FILED WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR and not with the city clerks office.
The first day to file papers is August 28th. The last day to file papers is September 21.
The process for filing nomination petitions is as follows:
• Obtain an original nomination petition and candidate’s guide from the county
auditor, city clerk or online from the Iowa Secretary of State ( www.sos.iowa.gov ).
• Obtain the nomination signatures of the required number of eligible electors of
the city or ward, as the case may be (The candidate’s guide lists the number of
signatures required. In Cass County, the number of signatures required is 10 for all
positions except the Atlantic At Large council position for which a minimum of 15
signatures are required.).
A person may sign nomination petitions for more than one candidate for the same
office.
• Attach a notarized affidavit acknowledging the candidate’s eligibility.
• File the petition with the County Auditor prior to 5 p.m. on September 21, 2017.
Each candidate who successfully files a completed nomination petition is assured a place on the ballot.
In Cass County, Iowa the following offices will appear on the ballots for the respective cities on November 7, 2017:
Anita
- Three At Large Council seats (4 year terms)
Incumbents: Mark Harris, Wade Jessen and Dennis Zimmerman
Atlantic
- Mayor (4 year term)
Incumbent: David Jones
- Council Ward 2 (4 year term)
Incumbent: Kathy Somers
- Council Ward 5 (4 year term)
Incumbent: Richard Casady
- Council At Large (4 year term)
Incumbent: Gerald Brink
- Two Atlantic Parks & Recreation Board (6 year term – term begins November 16)
Incumbent: Jolene Smith and Mary Strong
Cumberland
- Mayor (2 year term)
Incumbent: Virginia Coughlin
- Three At Large Council (4 year term)
Incumbents: Terri Clinton-Reinke, Gary Cooper and Mike Martin
Griswold
- Mayor (4 year term)
Incumbent: Jeb Peck
- Two At Large Council (4 year term)
Incumbents: Barry Moore and Jared Wyman
Lewis
- Two At Large Council (4 year term)
Incumbents: Ryan Archibald (appointee) and Marilyn Mundorf
- One At Large Council (Vacancy in 4 year term ending January 2020)
Appointee: Ryan Lockwood
Marne
- Mayor (2 year term)
Incumbent: Randall Baxter
- Five At Large Council (2 year term)Incumbents: Alan Cranston; Kyle Frederiksen; Lori Holste; Michael Jensen and Angela Redler
Massena
- Mayor (2 year term)
Incumbent: Linda Reineke
- Two At Large Council (4 year term)
Incumbents: Jackson Bissell and Doug Venteicher
Wiota
- Mayor (2 year term)
Incumbent: Ford Lillard
- Three At Large Council (4 year term)
Incumbents: Kathryn Havens, Jeff Lillard and Deanna Spry