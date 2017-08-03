Nomination papers for City Government positions

News

Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick reminded the Atlantic City Council and the public, Wednesday night, that the petitions for various City Council positions may be circulated now, and turned in toward the end of the month. Barrick said current Council members seeking re-election and persons wishing to run for office, can receive nomination papers at City Hall, the Cass County Auditor’s Office, or the Secretary of State’s website. The completed papers may be filed with the County Auditor, beginning August 28th.

City Council members whose elected positions are slated to end Jan. 1st, 2018 and will be included on the November 7th ballot, include: Mayor – Dave Jones; 2nd Ward – Kathy Somers; 5th Ward – Richard Casady and At Large – Gerald Brink.

Brink was appointed in Sept. 2016 to fill a vacancy on the Council created by the resignation of Bob Cord. Casady was appointed in 2015 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Lori Stuart. Casady was unopposed in the Nov. 2015 election to hold the seat for through the end of 2017.