No winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing: Jackpot climbs to $430 million

The Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $430 million for Wednesday’s drawing, after no one won the drawing Saturday night. Five tickets matching all five numbers but not the Powerball, sold in California, Illinios, Nevada and Texas won $1-million each. The numbers drawn were 20-24-26-35-49 and the Powerball was 19. The Power Play number was 2.

If there’s a winner Wednesday night, August 16th, the person or persons who claim the winning ticket have the option of having the prize paid out in 30 annual payments (an annuity), or a one-time cash payout of $273.4 million.

The Powerball prize pool has been building since June 10th. The odds of winning are one in 292 million.