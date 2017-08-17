New physician set to join CCHS in Atlantic

News

ATLANTIC- Officials with the Cass County Health System announced today (Thursday), that Dr. Autumn Keiser will be joining the Atlantic Medical Center in the fall of 2018. She is currently a third-year resident at Siouxland Medical Education Foundation in Sioux City, Iowa. Dr. Keiser will provide the full spectrum of family medicine care, including obstetrics.

Brett Altman, CCHS CEO said “We are so pleased to have Dr. Keiser join our staff. One of our goals is to provide more services locally and it all starts with recruiting outstanding physicians and specialists. The Siouxland Medical Education Foundation’s family medicine residency program is known for their excellent training in obstetrics. Dr. Keiser has chosen to immerse herself in this area and will bring great experience to our team. In addition to prenatal care and routine deliveries, she will also be available for caesarean section deliveries.”

Dr. Keiser and her husband, Craig, are both originally from the Omaha area. In a press release, she said “We are both very close to our families, so proximity to Omaha was very important. Ultimately, we chose Atlantic because of the family-like welcome we received. We feel that Atlantic is a great community with everything to offer!”

Dr. Keiser earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She went on to the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, graduating with her medical degree in 2015. She is currently serving as Chief Resident and will complete her family medicine residency training in the June 2018. Dr. Keiser is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.