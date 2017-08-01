NE man died following crash in Harrison County Tue. morning

News

A collision between a van and a semi in Harrison County this (Tuesday) morning, resulted in the death of a Nebraska man. The Iowa State Patrol reports 37-year old Kevin Bright, of Omaha, died from injuries he suffered when the 2013 Ford van he was driving, struck the rear of a 2010 Peterbilt semi, driven by 51-year old Bradley Davis, of Red Cloud, NE.

The accident happened at around 8-a.m. in a construction zone on Highway 30 at 180th Street. Officials say the Davis was eastbound and had stopped at the stop sign in the construction zone, waiting for the pilot car. For reasons unknown, the van, which was also eastbound, hit the rear of the truck. Kevin Bright, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by Woodbine Rescue to the hospital in Missouri Valley, where he was pronounced dead.