NE man arrested in Mills County on a warrant & other charges

Sheriff’s officials in Mills County report a Nebraska man was arrested just before 2-a.m. today (Thursday), on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County. 24-year old Joshua John Mahloch, of Bellevue, NE., was wanted for Probation Violation. He was also charged with Providing False Identification and Failure to have a valid driver’s license. Mahloch was being held in the Mills County Jail on bond amounting to $2,300.