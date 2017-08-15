NE Iowa woman survives car plunging into Mississippi River

News

A northeast Iowa woman is recovering from a life-threatening scare last (Monday) night. A woman survived after her car went into the Mississippi River in Lansing on Monday. The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a car in the water around 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Michelle Timmons from McGregor was able to get out of the car and swim. Other people helped her out of the water. Timmons was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon and held for evaluation.

(Radio Iowa)