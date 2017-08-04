Montgomery County Auditor releases area school board candidate names

News

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, Friday, provided a list of names of those persons who are running for the Sept. 12th School Board elections in the County.

In the Red Oak School District, there are three vacancies. Those who have filed nomination papers include Incumbents Bret Blackman and Kathy Walker, along with Roger Carlson.

In the Stanton School District, there are three vacancies as well. Nomination papers were filed by Incumbents Mark Lindgren and Brian Bates, along with Amy Tibben and Travis Taylor.

In the Villisca School District, there are two vacancies on the School Board. Incumbent Leland Shipley, and Terry Dalton have filed to run for the seats.

And, for the Southwest Iowa Community College Board, three Incumbents have filed their nomination papers: Dennis Davis – District 1; Jerry Smith – District 3; and Zach Gunsolley – District 6. Kevin Britten filed his papers to run for the District 5 seat.

Voters in Montgomery County will also act on the adoption of a Public Measure asking if Southwestern Community College (Merged Area 14), be authorized to continue to levy a tax not to exceed 6-cents per thousand dollars of assessed value in any one year, for a period of 10 years, beginning July 1st, 2018. A continuation of the 10-year levy would mean monies raised through the tax would be used for the purchase of instructional equipment.

The deadline to Pre-Register to vote in the Montgomery County School Election is 5-p.m., September 1st. After that date, you may register to vote at the Auditor’s Office and vote Absentee. Officials ask you to please register prior to Election Day if you have not already done so. The deadline to request an Absentee Ballott by mail is 5-p.m. Sept. 8th.

The election will be held Sept. 12th, with the polls open from Noon until 8-p.m. If you have any questions on where you will vote, contact the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office at 712-623-5127, Monday through Friday, from 8-a.m. until 4:30-p.m., or visit www.montgomerycountyiowa.com, on the web.