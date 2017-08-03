Monsanto Fund AFGC program returns

Ag/Outdoor, News

Officials with the Monsanto Corporation report the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program has returned. The goal of the program is to give farmers in Cass County and across the State, an opportunity to enroll for a chance to win a $2,500 donation to direct to their favorite local eligible nonprofit organization. Through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, farmers across rural America will donate more than $3 million to nonprofit organizations in 2018 – helping farmers to give back to and support their local communities.

New this year, all farmers are now eligible to enroll in the program, as long as they meet the requirement of being 21 years old and actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres or more.

The funds being awarded are used to provide support to a variety of rural nonprofit organizations that reflect the makeup and character of their local communities, including food banks, emergency response organizations, youth agriculture programs and many others. Since the program began in 2010, the program has awarded more than $26 million to nonprofits in rural America, such as emergency response organizations, schools, and youth agriculture programs.

Farmer enrollment began August 1st and runs through Nov. 1, 2017. Winners will be announced in January 2017. Iowa farmers can enter for a chance to win online at www.GrowCommunities.com or by calling 877-267-3332 toll-free.

About the American Farmers Campaign: The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern US Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com.