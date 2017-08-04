Mom whose baby died on changing table gets probation

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A Des Moines mother whose baby daughter died on a changing table has been given five years of probation. On Thursday a judge also suspended a 10-year prison sentence for Laci Taylor. She’d pleaded guilty to felony neglect of a dependent person after prosecutors lowered the charge.

Court records say Taylor left the 3-month-old unattended on the table on Sept. 18 last year. The girl’s airway was cut off when she rolled over, and her neck was compressed against a table ledge.