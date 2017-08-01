Mills County Sheriff’s report (8/1) – 6 arrests, 1 accident

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday), released a report on six recent arrests. Last Friday (July 28th), deputies arrested 68-year old Stephen Adam Boltz, of Council Bluffs, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and for being a Fugitive from Justice. That same day, 32-year old Joshua Stephen McDermott, of Omaha, was arrested at the Pott. County Jail, on three warrants for Failure to Appear in court.

On July 27th, 38-year old Joseph Corey Jack, of Malvern, was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation. And, there were three OWI-related arrests. Saturday night, 41-year old Lee Alfred Miles, of Tabor, was arrested for OWI/2nd offense. Sunday afternoon, 36-year old Kimberly Irene Melancon, of Omaha, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, Careless Driving, and having no valid driver’s license. 42-year old Timothy Edward Runyon, of Hastings, was arrested for OWI/2nd offense, Sunday night.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office said also, a Malvern woman reported an incident of Burglary in the 3rd degree and Theft in the 3rd. The incident happened at a location on Lincoln Avenue. And, no injuries were reported following an accident Saturday morning, in Mills County. Authorities say 53-year old Annette Johnson, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 1998 Lexus southbound on Interstate 29 at around 6:30-a.m., and had taken the Exit 35 off-ramp. She continued south in an attempt to head east on Highway 34, but her car went out of control in the clover leaf of the exit and hit a wooden sign post. It also hit a metal sign post before coming to rest in the ditch, south of the clover leaf.