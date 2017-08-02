Midwest Sports News: 8/2/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Nelson entered 0-8 with a 7.01 ERA in 11 appearances against the Cardinals. This time, the right-hander overcame his division rival by allowing just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dylan Bundy allowed three hits over a career-high eight innings, newcomer Tim Beckham had two hits and scored twice and the resurgent Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Seth Smith drove in three runs to help the Orioles move within two games of .500 for the first time since July 3.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Rams are long gone from St. Louis, but they still may owe more than $350,000 in taxes to the state of Missouri. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a ruling from an administrative hearing that determined the NFL team didn’t have to pay state sales tax on a special city entertainment fee added to tickets from 2007 to 2013.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber agreed a two-year contract extension Tuesday that could keep him with the Wildcats through the 2020-21 season. It was the first major personnel decision made by new athletic director Gene Taylor.