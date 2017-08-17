Midwest Sports Headlines: 8/17/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts lined a two-run double off the left-field wall with two outs in the ninth inning, capping a three-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for the AL East-leading Red Sox.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Alex Gordon hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth after Oakland tied it in the bottom of the eighth, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Athletics 7-6 Wednesday. Alcides Escobar doubled to start the ninth against Blake Treinen, matching his season high with three hits. Then Gordon delivered his second run-scoring single of the series finale.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — European golfer Suzann Pettersen has pulled out of this weekend’s Solheim Cup because of a back injury. Pettersen says she couldn’t guarantee she’d overcome a slipped disk in time for the biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe, which starts Friday.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs broke camp at Western Missouri on Wednesday as they prepare to depart for their second preseason game. While there are two mutual options and both sides have expressed interest in a new deal, nothing is in place for the Chiefs to return to the college campus next season.