Midwest Sports Headlines: 8/10/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals. With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth on Tuesday night, the game was delayed for a couple minutes when a small, feisty cat sprinted onto the field at Busch Stadium. On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two teams from Nebraska are ranked in the top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are No. 5 and the Creighton Bluejays are No. 9 in the poll released Wednesday.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — William Byron will replace Kasey Kahne next season at Hendrick Motorsports, the latest teenager to earn a promotion to NASCAR’s top level. The 19-year-old Byron will drive the No. 5 Chevrolet in the Cup series. Kahne and Hendrick announced their split earlier this week.