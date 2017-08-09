Master Gardener Training Available this Fall

Ag/Outdoor, News

Cass County Extension to host training sessions beginning mid- September

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will hold its core training sessions this fall for individuals interested in becoming Master Gardeners.

The Master Gardener program is looking for people who are passionate about volunteering and gardening. No previous garden knowledge is required. The program equips volunteers to grow in knowledge about gardening best practices, and in return they are asked to share that knowledge with their local communities through projects that contribute produce to food banks to enhance food security, make Iowa’s communities beautiful, and educate local residents and youth on gardening. Cass County has a large, active group of Master Gardeners- with over 80 individuals having completed the program over the past 30 years, and more than 30 currently reporting service hours each year.

“Master Gardeners provide information and education to Iowans,” said Susan DeBlieck, ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardener assistant coordinator. “They are excellent community resources who help make the state a better place to live.”

The Cass County Extension office will be one of the training locations for the Master Gardener class this fall. Classes will begin Tuesday evening September 19, and run through November 14. The trainings will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays weekly. There will also be three hands-on workshops held during the course of the trainings, as well as a training session held on the Iowa State University campus on Saturday, October 7 and 21.

Those interested in being trained as a Master Gardner can apply online at https://mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php. Applications for the Master Gardener Program are due by September 1 to participate in 40 hours of Master Gardener training. Training fees are $195 for all materials and classes. Persons who are unable to apply online can contact the Extension Office for assistance in applying to the program.

After completing the course, Master Gardener trainees start their work as volunteers within the community, volunteering 40 hours in the first year to graduate from “trainee” status, and 20 hours per year after that to maintain their active status, while building their gardening know-how by participating in ten hours of continuing education annually. Master Gardeners donated nearly 120,000 volunteer hours during 2016, providing the equivalent of $2.6 million of labor to help beautify and educate Iowa communities, and address ongoing food security issues.

Individuals not interested in becoming a Master Gardener and fulfilling volunteer requirements can still participate in the training. The ProHort program allows individuals to gain knowledge while earning a certificate of completion. Cost for the ProHort program is $550 and does not include any volunteer requirements.

For more information on the Master Gardener classes in Cass County, please contact the Cass County Extension office at 712-243-1132 or email Program Coordinator Kate Olson at keolson@iastate.edu.