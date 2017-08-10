MARY (MCEVOY) STOBERL, 83, of Stuart (Svcs. 08/20/2017)

Obituaries

MARY (MCEVOY) STOBERL, 83, of Stuart died at her home. A Celebration of Life Tribute for MARY (MCEVOY) STOBERL will be held Sunday, August 20th from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Stuart.

A dinner will be served following the celebration at 5:00pm at the All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Stuart Community Library and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, Iowa 50250.

Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com