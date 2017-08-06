Martinez’s 1st grand slam leads Cardinals over Reds 13-4

Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Martinez hit his first grand slam during the Cardinals’ nine-run fourth inning, and St. Louis overcame Adam Wainwright’s rough return from the disabled list, beating the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Sunday.

The Cardinals took two of three in the series. They’re 5-8 against Cincinnati this season. St. Louis sent 13 batters to the plate for nine runs in the fourth, matching its biggest inning of the season. Martinez connected off Homer Bailey (3-6), who gave up a career-high 10 runs in only 3 1/3 innings. Bailey has been hit hard in his return from surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow last February.

The Cardinals overcame a rugged first inning by Wainwright, who had spent the last 12 days on the DL with a stiff back. Joey Votto hit a three-run homer, and Wainwright threw 39 pitches before retiring a batter. Wainwright left after three innings and 88 pitches. Brett Cecil (2-4) allowed three hits in three innings for the win.