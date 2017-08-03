Man gets 5 years for punching son, assaulting other kin

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A Sioux City man accused of punching his 12-year-old son and assaulting other family members has been sentenced to five years in prison. Court records say 36-year-old JT Ring pleaded guilty last month to child endangerment causing injury. Prosecutors dropped two related charges in exchange for Ring’s plea.

His plea agreement says the five years will be served at the same time he serves 15 years for a drunken driving conviction. Court records say his parole in the previous case has been revoked because of the assault case.