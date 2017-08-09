Man charged in fatal shooting of Pott. County Deputy will plead guilty

News

The man charged in the shootings of two Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 1st during an escape attempt, will plead guilty next week at the courthouse in Council Bluffs. KETV in Omaha reports lawyers for 24-year old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty will appear with him at a plea hearing 9:30-a.m. Tuesday, the same day his trial was set to have begun. Correa-Carmenaty will remain in custody in the Woodbury County Jail until the hearing.

KETV reports there has been no plea bargain offered in this case, no charges dismissed and no charges are being amended. Correa-Carmenaty was charge with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of robbery, one count of intimidation with a weapon, two counts of felon with a firearm and one count of escape.

Deputy Mark Burbridge died from a gunshot wound he suffered during the escape attempt. Deputy Patrick Morgan was injured during the incident at the Pott. County Jail garagae, but has since been released from the hospital.

In a statement, Pott. County Sheriff Danker said, in essence, that he was pleased the decision was made to have a plea entered in the case, and it makes it easier for everyone to continue to have Correa-Carmenaty remain in the Woodburg County Jail while his case makes its way through the court system.