LYDIA METZLER, 89, formerly of Audubon (Svcs. 8/14/17)

Obituaries

LYDIA METZLER, 89, of Des Moines (& formerly of Audubon), died Aug. 10th, at the Calvin Community Center in Des Moines. Funeral services for LYDIA METZLER will be held 1-p.m. Monday, Aug. 14th, at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

LYDIA METZLER is survived by:

Her son – Norbert (Karen) Metzler, of Johnston.

Her daughter – Jane (Rick) Lotz, of Viroqua, WI.

Her sister – Margarethe Radtke, of Germany.

7 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.