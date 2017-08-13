LYDIA METZLER, 89, formerly of Audubon (Svcs. 8/14/17)
August 13th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
LYDIA METZLER, 89, of Des Moines (& formerly of Audubon), died Aug. 10th, at the Calvin Community Center in Des Moines. Funeral services for LYDIA METZLER will be held 1-p.m. Monday, Aug. 14th, at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
LYDIA METZLER is survived by:
Her son – Norbert (Karen) Metzler, of Johnston.
Her daughter – Jane (Rick) Lotz, of Viroqua, WI.
Her sister – Margarethe Radtke, of Germany.
7 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.