Obituaries

LACY CORINA DILLS, 36, of Bellevue, NE died Monday, July 31st at home. Memorial services for LACY CORINA DILLS will be held at a later date. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

LACY CORINA DILLS is survived by:

Mother: Linda Hall of Shelby.

Father: Merle Dills of Bellevue, NE.

Brother: Chad Dills of Shelby.