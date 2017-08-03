Juvenile missing from Creston

News

The Creston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Authorities are trying to locate 10-year old Phoenix White, a white male, 5’2″ tall, 110lbs with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black Creston Panthers t-shirt and denim shorts. Phoenix has 2 bald spots on the left side of his head.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Creston Police Department at 641-782-8402 or call 9-1-1.